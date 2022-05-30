The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team has missed the NCAA Tournament, as they did not hear their name called in the noon selection show.
The Mountaineers (33-20, 14-10 Big 12) were seemingly guaranteed to make the tournament all season, but going 0-2 at the Big 12 Conference Tournament has led to their season ending earlier than expected, despite setting a program record for Big 12 wins and never losing three games in a row.
Not only did the Mountaineers not make the tournament, they also were not one of the first four teams out.
WVU has now failed to make the NCAA tournament for the past two seasons, not including the canceled 2020 season, having last made it when Morgantown hosted the first regional in program history in 2019.