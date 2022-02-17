The WVU baseball team is set to take the field this Friday, Feb. 18 as they open the 2022 regular season on the road against No. 16 Central Michigan at the Baseball on the Beach Invitational.
The Mountaineers will look to get off to a hot start in the opening tournament. The event stretches over four days, Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.
They’ll face the Chippewa on the 18th and 20th, with Kent State in between. The tourney ends for WVU on Feb. 21 with a game against Coastal Carolina.
While West Virginia did see the departure of many top rated players from the 2021 season, they still have plenty to be excited about with a litany of fresh faces and returning talents.
The team’s leading hitter a season ago, Austin Davis, will make his return after a stout 2021 campaign in which he hit .320 with 56 base knocks.
Head coach Randy Mazey said he expects to maintain the scrappy brand of baseball that his squads are known for, challenging opposing catcher on the bases, calling frequent squeeze bunts, and giving his guys the green light in 3-0 counts.
They shouldn’t have any issues on the base paths, with the teams leading base stealer Victor Scott coming back for the 2022 season as well. He stole 20 bases a year ago while hitting a respectable .272.
Mazey and the WVU coaching staff have a number of decisions to make in regards to pitching rotations. With many of the team’s top starters from a year ago having moved on, the Mountaineers will have to get bulk innings elsewhere.
Returning sophomore Ben Hampton is one name that will have ample opportunities to solidify himself as a recurring starter. WVU also had some offseason success in the transfer portal, landing Navy starter Trey Braithwaite and Pitt right-hander Chase Smith.
While there is not yet a clear ace for the Mountaineers, Mazey will have plenty of starting options on the bump.
For WVU their pitching prowess is more prominent at the back of the bullpen, however, where they have a dominant closer in Jacob Watters. Watters was honored as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference squad.
Watters collected four saves in 2021, recording 27.0 innings with 53 strikeouts. WVU is hopeful that Watters will have plenty of save opportunities this season, starting against Central Michigan this Friday.
First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.