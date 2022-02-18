The WVU baseball squad started their regular season in the win column on Friday, using a six-run third inning to power their way over the No. 16 Central Michigan Chippewas, 13-8.
The win was the first contest in a four-game tournament for WVU (1-0), in the Baseball on the Beach invitational.
The Mountaineers kicked off the 2022 season with a bang in the top of the first, as freshman J.J. Wetherholt connected on a solo home run in his first career at-bat to give WVU the lead.
Wetherholt later made another splash in the batters box, knocking in two runs on a double to kickstart the six-run third inning rally.
Fellow freshman Grant Hussey made an immediate impression in his college debut as well, crushing a grand slam over the left field wall for his first collegiate hit in the top of the third. The homer put West Virginia up 7-2.
The WVU lineup was able to add another two runs in the top of the fifth, getting two RBI singles off the bats of outfielders Austin Davis and Victor Scott II.
The Mountaineers offensive onslaught continued into the late innings as well. They eclipsed double-digit runs in the top of the seventh, on an RBI groundout from second baseman Mikey Kluska and a run-scoring double from Evan Smith.
The WVU offense finished with 14 base knocks in 37 at-bats (.378 AVG), including 13 RBIs on 7-of-9 hitting (.778 AVG) with runners in scoring position.
Wetherholt finished the game as WVU’s top hitter, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Hussey was behind him, going 1-for-4 with four RBIs of his own.
The freshman duo combined to knock in eight of the Mountaineers 13 runs in their collegiate debuts.
On the mound it was right-hander Carlson Reed who got the opening day start for WVU. He held the Chippewa offense to two runs on five hits, recording four strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.
Central Michigan put together a late comeback attempt, bringing six runs across the plate in the final two frames. Though the effort was not enough as WVU right-hander Trey Braithwaite came out of the pen too close out the victory.
The Chippewas (0-1) will return to action Saturday, Feb. 19 as they face Coastal Carolina. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
As for the Mountaineers, they are also back on the diamond this Saturday, Feb. 19. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. against Kent State at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.