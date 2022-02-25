The WVU baseball team collected their fourth win of the season on Friday, scoring four unanswered runs in the final three innings to get by the Charlotte 49ers, 5-4.
It was the first of a three-game series between the two clubs, with the Mountaineers getting timely hitting to pull away late in game one.
West Virginia was the first team on the board, getting a run across the plate in the top of the first on a McGwire Holbrook double. Though that would be their only run for most of the early goings, as they didn’t score again until the seventh.
Carlson Reed got the start on the mound for WVU. He went 4 innings before handing it over to the pen. He was credited with three earned runs and struck out three against the 49ers lineup.
Charlotte was able to jump ahead of West Virginia in the fifth inning, breaking a 1-1 stalemate with a three-run homer off the bat of 49ers right fielder Cam Fisher.
WVU’s Evan Smith stepped in to pinch hit for shortstop Tevin Tucker in the seventh, and he was able to get another batter across the plate with a sac fly. Though that is all the Mountaineers would get in the frame, leaving two men on base.
The West Virginia offense couldn’t be contained long however, as they finally broke through to tie the game in the top of the eighth on a two-run single from catcher Dayne Leonard.
It was not until the top of the ninth that WVU finally pulled ahead, using an RBI squeeze bunt from Victor Scott II to sneak a run in and jump ahead in typical Mazey baseball fashion.
In the final two innings Mazey and the Mountaineers turned to closer Jacob Watters, who shut the door on the 49ers to close out the win. Watters struck out two and was credited as the winning pitcher for WVU.
The Mountaineers are back in action this Saturday, Feb. 25 for the second match of a three-game set at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C.