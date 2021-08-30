The West Virginia baseball team has received a $1 million donation from Rick and Jay Wagener that will provide funds for updates to Monongalia County Ballpark and other needs of the team.
The Wagener's will be honored with the renaming of the field at Monongalia County Ballpark to Wagener Field in 2022.
“It’s gifts like this one from Rick and Jay Wagener that help our athletics department compete at the highest level," WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “They met at West Virginia University as freshmen and never forgot their Mountaineer beginnings.
The Wageners have been very generous to our department and baseball program through the years, and it’s going to be special to see the Wagener name on the field. To honor Rick and Jay, our goal is to make Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark one of the best home-field advantages in college baseball.”
Rick Wagener is a graduate from West Virginia that played on the baseball team. Rick Wagener earned a degree in industrial management and is the managing partner and registered principal at Wagener-Lee, LLC.
Jay Wagener is also a graduate from WVU with a degree in political science. The pair met each other while attending West Virginia and have been married for 49 years.
“Baseball brought me to West Virginia, and baseball has brought us back,” Rick Wagener said in a statement. “I’m overwhelmed with how lucky I’ve been, and how my time at WVU influenced so many moments in my life.”