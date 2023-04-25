The West Virginia University baseball team continued its dream season Tuesday night, taking down the Penn State Nittany Lions 14-2 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVU (30-11, 8-4 Big 12) scored two grand slams, as Penn State trailed far behind for most of the game (23-14, 5-7 Big 10).
To nobody’s surprise, JJ Wetherholt showed out for the Mountaineers. The sophomore second baseman, making his return to the lineup at designated hitter, crushed a pitch to right field in the bottom of the third inning for a grand slam.
”We thought originally the defense would come back before the offense,” head coach Randy Mazey said about Wetherholt postgame.
“Hopefully, he’ll be in the lineup defensively this weekend.”
After PSU made it 4-1, Wetherholt made it a four-run game again by hitting a sacrifice fly to the left field warning track to plate Barry in the bottom of the fourth.
That wasn’t it for the Mountaineers that inning. Tucker and White scored together as redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely drove in both of them.
Soon after, an RBI single from freshman second baseman Ellis Garcia drove in junior left fielder Landon Wallace and redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard.
WVU took full control in the fourth inning as sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey crushed a pitch to deep right center for a 415-foot grand slam to put the Mountaineers up 12-1.
The team added to its lead in the fifth inning after Wetherholt tripled and was driven in by a Wallace single. A Penn State homer in the top of the sixth made the Nittany Lions down 13-2.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, a pinch-hit home run from freshman catcher Logan Sauve put the Mountaineers up 14-2 with the third West Virginia homer of the game.
That was it for the scoring, as WVU won by 12 runs over its Big 10 opponents.
The Mountaineers had success at the plate once again, going 13-34 to score 14 runs. Wetherholt was the star of the show, going 2-3 with five runs batted in on a triple and homer.
On the mound, six Mountaineer pitchers got it done as WVU had nine two-run innings. Freshman right-handed pitcher Carson Estridge got the start, pitching 3 ⅔ innings and giving up one earned run.
Five relievers finished the job — graduate student Noah Short, sophomore Grant Siegel, freshman Gavin Van Kempen, freshman Cole Fehrman and junior Carlson Reed.
The Mountaineers head south this weekend to face the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m., with Big 12 Now via ESPN+ providing streaming.