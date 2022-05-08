The West Virginia baseball team picked up a crucial win against the Texas Longhorns, saving themselves from a sweep and keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 8-6 victory on Sunday.
The Longhorns (No. 18 34-17 11-0 Big 12) won the first two games of the series against the Mountaineers (28-18 10-8 Big 12) in a Saturday doubleheader, including an 11-0 mercy-rule win in the second game.
And to start the third game of the series, things looked the same. Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Zach Bravo was on the bump and gave up two runs in the top of the first inning before being struck by a pitch in the arm and being removed from the game, following which, the Longhorns drove in a runner he put on base.
However, the Mountaineers came back in the bottom of the third inning.
First, freshman first baseman Grant Hussey singled to right field, scoring sophomore designated hitter Nathan Blasick and sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook.
Then, redshirt junior shortstop Tevin Tucker tripled to left field, scoring Hussey, but the Mountaineers could not bring Tucker home for the leading run.
The Longhorns responded, however, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 5-3.
In the bottom of the inning, Hussey got another RBI when he doubled down the left field line, scoring redshirt junior third baseman Dayne Leonard.
The biggest moment of the game came in the sixth inning when West Virginia loaded the bases, and Texas was forced to send in reliever Marcus Olivarez, who had an ERA of 0.68 in 11 games. However, Leonard hit a double, scoring all three runners and giving West Virginia a 7-5 lead.
Leonard added to the West Virginia lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with a single that scored sophomore designated hitter Ben Abernathy, extending the lead to 8-5.
Despite Texas scoring a run in the ninth inning, redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short got the save, and the Mountaineers avoided a sweep or further endangerment of their chances at an NCAA tournament bid.
The Mountaineers play next on Tuesday, hosting Pittsburgh in Morgantown at Monongalia County Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. Streaming will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers will then finish up their regular season with weekend series at Oklahoma and at home against Kansas State before the Big 12 tournament. In all of these games, the Mountaineers will be playing for a spot in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament.