The West Virginia baseball team will host the Baylor Bears for a three-game weekend series at Wagener Field starting this Friday, as they look to stay rolling against the Big 12 opponent.
The Mountaineers (17-10, 2-1 Big 12) have fared well in their limited opportunities against conference opponents, taking two of three against TCU in their first Big 12 series in early April.
The WVU bats will try to stay rolling against the Bears, as the blue and gold enter the series fresh off a dominant 17-8 victory over the state-rival Marshall Thundering Herd their last time out.
The 17-run performance is tied for the team’s highest offensive output of the season, as they also knocked in 17 against Canisius in their home opener.
Even with the big scoring night against Marshall, though, the WVU offense has been middle of the pack for most of the season. They rank just eighth in the conference in batting average (.259) and fifth in total runs scored (187).
The West Virginia offense is not well known for their big bats, as the team’s offense has become predicated on opportunistic small ball.
WVU swipes the bags at one of the highest clips in college, in large part to the aggressive play calling of manager Randy Mazey.
In total Mazey and his ball club have 99 stolen bases on 125 attempts this year. That ranks the team first in the conference by a wide margin, and second among all college baseball programs in the nation.
Fans can expect to see more of that risky approach on the base paths against Baylor, as the Bears have allowed 12 stolen bases on 22 attempts this season.
Baylor (16-12, 2-4 Big 12) comes into the weekend having lost their last contest, an 11-6 defeat to the Dallas Baptist baseball squad.
Despite the inconsistent hitting, the Mountaineer lineup should match up well with a Baylor pitching staff that sits near the bottom of the conference in many pitching metrics.
First pitch of game one is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Fans can catch the action at Monongalia County Ballpark on ESPN+, or listen live on the Varsity Network.