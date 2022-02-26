The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team split a doubleheader with the Charlotte 49ers, winning the first game 9-2 before losing the second game 4-5.
In the first game, the Mountaineers took a 2-0 lead after both senior right fielder Austin Davis and junior center fielder Victor Scott drove in runs in the second inning.
The Mountaineers increased their lead the most in the sixth inning, when Davis, Scott, and redshirt junior Dayne Leonard combined to drive in four runs.
On the mound, Ben Hampton got the start and allowed only one earned run in 5 ⅔ innings, along with 3 hits, a walk and a strikeout.
Zach Ottinger, Chase Smith and Tyler Strechay picked up the final 3 ⅓ innings, only allowing one earned run, two hits, one walk, while striking out a further six hitters.
However, the Mountaineers did not get the sweep, as a bad sixth inning gave Charlotte the win.
Despite not winning, freshman Chris Sleeper had a good start, only allowing one earned run in four innings.
The Mountaineers led twice as both teams scored in the first inning. Sophomore catcher Michael Holbrook drove in a run in the top of the inning before the 49ers tied it up in their half of the inning.
Victor Scott then hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give the Mountaineers another lead, but the 49ers scored four runs in the sixth inning.
After this, two more runs were not enough as the Mountaineers lost by one run.
The Mountaineers play next on Tuesday, playing their first home game against Canisius at 3 p.m.