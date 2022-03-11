The WVU baseball team split a double-header against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Wagener Field on Friday, dropping the first game by six runs, but taking game two by a 7-6 score.
West Virginia struggled in game one of the double header, giving up double-digit runs to the Buckeyes. However the Mountaineer lineup was able to break through in game two, winning in walk-off fashion.
Game One
The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead over the Mountaineers in game one, bringing three runs across the plate in the top of the second on a RBI groundout, RBI double, and run scoring passed ball.
Right-hander Carlos Reed got the start for WVU on the mound. His night lasted just 2.1 innings, and he was responsible for only two of the four Buckeye runs due to a pair of West Virginia defensive errors.
Ohio State got another run in the third on an errant throw from first baseman Grant Hussey, putting them up four over the Mountaineers.
The Buckeyes continued to pour on with the offensive surge, leading 7-1 after another three-run frame in the top of the fifth.
The Mountaineers didn’t stay down long, though, as a three-run homer off the bat of Dayne Leonard cut it to 7-4 in the sixth inning.
However, that is as close as the score got in game one, as a two-run home run from number eight hitter Hank Thomas put the Buckeyes up 9-4. Thomas was responsible for a majority of the Ohio State offense production, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs in the contest.
The Mountaineer lineup was stifled from that point, and the Buckeyes would tack on another run in the top of the ninth to cement a loss for WVU, 10-4.
Game Two
Game two proved to be a different story for both squads, as neither offense was able to reach home plate in the first 5.5 innings.
Ben Hampton got the starting nod in game two of the double header. The left-hander held his own for most of the start, striking out five batters over six innings of two-run ball.
The first run of the contest was not scored until the bottom of the sixth, when third baseman J.J. Wetherholt gave the Mountaineers the lead with a two-run shot over the left field wall.
West Virginia brought another runner across the dish in the sixth frame, as center fielder Victor Scott II was able to score on a wild pitch.
However the Buckeyes would even the score in the seventh, getting a two-run double from Tyler Pettorini in a pinch hitting appearance. Pettorini eventually came around to score courtesy of a throwing error from WVU second baseman Mikey Kluska.
The Mountaineers were able to regain the lead the following inning, getting an RBI single from shortstop Tevin Tucker.
The Buckeyes wouldn’t go quietly, though, surging ahead to take a one-run lead in the top of the eighth.
Ohio State would add another run in the top of the ninth, with Pettorini coming across on a passed ball at the plate. The Buckeyes maintained a 6-4 lead ahead of the bottom of the ninth inning.
West Virginia was able to storm back in the ninth, however, tying the score on a two-out, two-run base hit by Nathan Blasick.
Following the Blasick single, leadoff man Austin Davis provided the heroics with a walk-off single to center field, giving the Mountaineers their second walk-off of the year in a 7-6 win.
The rubber match of the series against Ohio State will take place this Sunday, March 13. First pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast over Big 12 Now on ESPN+.