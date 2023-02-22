The West Virginia Baseball team got off to a fast start against Maryland on Tuesday, and the Terrapins’ late push was not enough to overcome WVU’s early lead.
The Mountaineers’ offense had its foot on the gas right away, scoring five runs in the top of the first. With the bases loaded, redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely continued his hot start to the season with a two-RBI double, driving in junior center fielder Braden Barry from third and sophomore second baseman J.J. Wetherholt from second.
Barry reached on a walk, and Wetherholt reached on a single. Redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard, who was on first before the McNeely double, advanced to third.
After freshman third baseman Ellis Garcia popped out to the shortstop, freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve plated two runs with a single, scoring Leonard from third and McNeely from second.
Sauve would come around to score later in the inning. Barry, in his second plate appearance of the inning, walked with the bases loaded, forcing Sauve in from third.
In the top of the second, WVU struck again. Sauve grounded into a fielder’s choice, with McNeely scoring through the back door. McNeely reached earlier with a single. The score was 6-0 after two innings, as the Terrapins did not score in the bottom half of the inning.
West Virginia would score a seventh time in only three innings when freshman first baseman Sam White crushed a pitch over the wall for his first home run of the season, making the score 7-0.
Maryland would get on the board for the first time in the bottom of the third, as UMD senior third baseman Nick Lorusso doubled, driving in senior left fielder Bobby Zmarzlak and junior catcher Luke Shliger. After three innings played, WVU led UMD 7-2.
At the top of the seventh with no outs in the inning, redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker cleared the ball over the left center wall. WVU took an 8-2 lead.
Maryland would make it uncomfortable for the Mountaineers, however. The Terrapins would hit back-to-back home runs off of WVU sophomore pitcher Aidan Major.
In the bottom of the ninth, sophomore pitcher Keegan Allen came in to close the game for the Mountaineers. Before he could get the save, however, the Terrapins got a two-out hit from junior shortstop Kevin Keister. Keister drove in sophomore first baseman Eddie Hacopian.
Sophomore right fielder Zach Martin, who came in as a substitute in the eighth inning, grounded out to second to end the game.
Freshman pitcher Robby Porco, got the win for West Virginia, his first of the season. He pitched five innings, gave up five hits, two runs, two earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts on 81 pitches. Major’s appearance was a one inning, three earned run effort, those runs given up being the back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Redshirt freshman David Hagaman threw two innings of shutout ball, giving up one hit. Allen got the save for West Virginia, giving up the one run on the Keister single.
After Tuesday’s victory over the Terrapins, the Mountaineers will make a trip west to Arizona to take on the University of Arizona Wildcats in a three-game series.
The first game of the series against the Wildcats will be on Friday, Feb. 24, at Hi Corbett Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game can be watched on the Pac-12 Insider streaming service.