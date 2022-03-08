It took an extra inning, but the WVU baseball team pulled out a 5-4 win over the Rider Broncs on Tuesday night, getting a walk-off double off the bat of freshman Grant Hussey in the bottom of the 10th inning at Wagener Field.
For the Mountaineers (8-4, 0-0 Big 12) the win snaps a short two-game skid, as they improve to 2-0 when playing in their home ballpark this season. Hussey, a native of Washington, W.Va., finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Riders were the first team on the board Tuesday, getting an RBI single from third baseman Jack Winsett to push a run across the plate in the top of the second.
The Mountaineers were able to answer quickly, tying the game at 1-1 with a run-scoring double off the bat of second baseman Mikey Kluska in the bottom of the second.
Right-hander Tyler Strechay got the starting nod for the Mountaineers. His night on the bump lasted just two innings, as he allowed one run on four hits while striking out two before Will Watson replaced him out of the bullpen.
Watson went just 1.1 innings and allowed no runs on one hit before going out of the game as well.
West Virginia brought another run across the plate an inning later, getting a two-out RBI double from McGwire Holbrook to take a 2-1 lead.
The score stayed put at 2-1 until the top of the seventh, when right-hander Ben Abernathy took over on the bump for West Virginia.
Rider was able to draw it even in the top of the seventh, getting an RBI groundout from second baseman John Volpe to tie the score at two all.
The Broncs did not stop there, though, as they piled on a couple more in the frame with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to jump out ahead 4-2.
West Virginia would put two runners on base in the bottom half of the seventh, but could not capitalize as the two-run deficit remained put heading into the final two innings.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the eighth that the Mountaineer lineup broke through, getting an RBI sacrifice fly off the bat of freshman Grant Hussey to make it a one-score game.
WVU was able to tie the game in the following plate appearance, as Kluska brought a run across the plate on an RBI groundout. That is all they would get in the frame though, keeping the game tied ahead of the ninth inning.
Neither team could break through in the ninth, as the game went into extra innings at 4-4.
Right-hander Michael Kilker took over on the mound in the 10th, shutting the Rider offense down and giving the WVU lineup a chance to win it. Kilker was credited as the winning pitcher.
WVU started the bottom half of the frame with a walk to Evan Smith, putting the winning run on base for Hussey. The true freshman came through in a big spot for WVU, ripping the game-winning double into the right field gap.
"It's cool [to get the walk-off], it's a team effort," Hussey said after the win. "It's awesome [playing for WVU]. It's been a life goal being here, just being able to produce for my home state."
Hussey and the Mountaineers return to the field this Friday, March 11 as they get set to host the Ohio State buckeyes for a three game series at Wagener Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.