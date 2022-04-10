The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team completed a sweep of the Baylor Bears in Morgantown, W. Va., winning 7-5, gaining a 5-1 record against Big 12 teams
The Mountaineers (20-10, 5-1 Big 12) got off to a great start, leading 4-0 in the first inning.
Sophomore designated hitter McGwire Holbrook started the scoring when he singled to right field, and then fellow sophomore, left fielder Braden Barry doubled down the left field line for the second run.
Redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard then hit a single, scoring Holbrook and Barry and giving Mountaineers their fourth run of the inning.
Then in the second inning, the Mountaineers added to their already big lead.
Senior center fielder Victor Scott II singled, driving in fellow senior outfielder Austin Davis, and then Holbrook hit another RBI single to the right, which scored Scott and gave the Mountaineers a 6-0 lead.
However, Baylor would not go down without a fight. Four different scores in the fourth inning, two hits, a batter being hit by a pitch, and a fielder’s choice RBI scored five runs for the Bears, making it a one-run game.
But, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Davis homered to left and gave the Mountaineers a 7-5 lead.
This score would stay the same, as fifth-year right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite got his third save of the season.
At the plate, the outfielders and catchers produced the runs that won the game.
Davis hit 3-4 with a homer, a double, a walk and an RBI, Scott went 2-4 with an RBI and a double, as did Barry.
Hoolbrook, a catcher who was the designated hitter, went 2-4 with two runs batted in.
Leonard, the catcher, went 1-4 with two runs batted in.
On the mound, the Mountaineers bullpen arguably won them the game, pitching five and one-thirds inning, allowing no runs and only three hits.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short pitched a third of an inning and gave up no earned runs.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Chris Sleeper pitched the most innings of any Mounatineer, pitching four innings from the fifth inning through the eight, allowing no earned runs, only two hits and walking two batters.
The Mountaineers play on Tuesday, as they will travel to State College, Pa. to play the Penn State Nitanny Lions at 6 p.m. It is unknown if the game will be streamed yet.