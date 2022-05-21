The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 5-1. The team made history, winning 14 Big 12 games for the first time since moving to the conference in 2013.
The Mountaineers (33-20, 14-10 Big 12) completed a sweep of the Wildcats (27-27, 8-16 Big 12), outsourcing them 35-9 in the three-game series.
West Virginia went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning when a failed stolen base attempt managed to distract the Kansas State defense. Senior right fielder Austin Davis stole home.
The Wildcats then hit a home run in the top of the second inning just over the center field wall to tie the game at 1-1.
The Mountaineers took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning when Davis tripled to drive in redshirt junior shortstop Tevin Tucker. They then scored on a single to right field by freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mountaineers increased their lead when freshman first baseman Grant Hussey hit a home run to left field, scoring redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard.
The Mountaineers had a good day at the plate, scoring five runs on seven hits and five walks.
Hussey went 1-2 with two runs batted in, a homer, a walk and was hit by a pitch, while Wetherholt and Davis each had one run batted in. The Mountaineers were also hit by a Kansas State pitch on four occasions
The Mountaineers did even better on the mound, limiting the Wildcats to one run on five hits.
The starter for the Mountaineers was freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Major, who pitched five innings, the second-highest total of his career. Major gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short pitched the next two innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and one walk. Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite once again excelled as the closer for the Mountaineer, pitching the final two innings, allowing no earned run on only one hit.
The Mountaineers will be competing in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament starting on Wednesday, May 25. Their first opponent is TBD by the results of games in the conference later today, as is where the game can be watched, though all games will either be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or ESPNU. The tournament will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will conclude on Sunday, May 29.