The West Virginia baseball team followed up its resounding win on Tuesday with a strong, 4-2, victory against Morehead State to complete the two-game sweep on Wednesday evening.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed (0-0, 0.0 ERA) earned his first start of the 2021 season, pitching three innings while only giving up two hits and zero runs. Tyler Chadwick (1-1,) came in as a relief pitcher for one inning and earned the win for West Virginia (7-5).
Morehead State (7-9, 2-1) scored the first run of the afternoon on a double from Jackson Feltner in the fourth inning. The Mountaineers quickly responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good at 3-1.
Paul McIntosh hit a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at one apiece. Victor Scott propelled the Mountaineers forward with a two-run home run to right field that scored Mikey Kluska.
Morehead State cut the deficit to one run in the sixth inning when WVU pitcher Skylar Gonzalez walked Morehead State’s Ryan Layne with the bases loaded. McIntosh finished off the afternoon with a solo home run in the seventh inning to put the Eagles away for good and to secure the sweep.
Following their one run in the sixth inning, the Eagles had zero hits and left one runner on base in the final three innings. Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey took the mound for West Virginia in the ninth inning and struck out all three batters in the inning to earn his first save of the season.
Kluska continued on his hot start to the season with a 3-for-4 (.375) afternoon. For the year, Kluska is batting .378.
As a team, West Virginia finished with six hits and left only five runners on base. Morehead State had six hits, two errors and left eight runners on base.
Next up for West Virginia, the Mountaineers welcome the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for a three-game series that starts on Friday and goes through Sunday. WVU met Coastal Carolina earlier this season in the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament and lost, 10-5, on Feb. 27.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening at Monongalia County Ballpark.