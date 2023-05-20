The West Virginia University baseball team finished the 2023 regular season as co-champions with Texas and Oklahoma State, scoring the program’s first Big 12 title, after losing 7-3 to the Longhorns Saturday.
Both teams concluded the season with a 15-9 Big 12 record.
Junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton started on the mound for WVU but was replaced by sophomore right-handed pitcher Aidan Major in the first inning after giving up two runs.
The Mountaineers went three up three down at the top of the first, and Texas took advantage. The Longhorns scored four runs on RBIs before the third out.
WVU continued to struggle on offense in the second inning. The team had no hits with sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey getting on base after being hit by a pitch.
Texas struck again in the second after Peyton Powell batted in Jared Thomas.
Freshman infielder Sam White tallied the first hit for WVU with a double into right field. However, the Mountaineers could not capitalize.
The Longhorns made it 6-0 with a home run by Jalin Flores in the bottom of the third inning.
Junior outfielder Braden Barry got the Mountaineers on the board with a home run in the top of the fourth.
The next two innings were scoreless, but WVU made it 6-3 with a home run by White that brought in redshirt senior infielder Caleb McNeely.
In the bottom of the eighth, Thomas scored for Texas off of a single by Garrett Guillemette with bases loaded. That play capped off scoring at 7-3.
The Big 12 Tournament awaits WVU, as the team prepares to play Texas Tech on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.