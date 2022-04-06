West Virginia baseball competed in an out of conference matchup against in-state rival Marshall on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark, coming away with a lopsided 17-8 victory to sweep the season series.
West Virginia hit the ball extremely well on its home turf, going a season-best 16-of-36 (.444) on the day compared to only 10-of-31 (.323) hitting from the Thundering Herd.
Tyler Strechay opened up the contest on the mound for WVU, put was quickly pulled in favor of Michael Kilker after two innings with three hits allowed on a 4.15 ERA and one strikeout.
Both defenses came out making spectacular plays in the infield, with an impressive WVU double-play from Tevin Tucker and Grant Hussey to open up the game defensively.
However, Marshall was able to take the lead first in the top of the second inning, with a one run home run off the bat of Ryan Leitch over the left field fence.
Marshall continued to hit well early, amassing four hits in the first three innings and scoring once again off a Cole Williams sacrifice fly, scoring Geordon Blanton for the 2-0 Thundering Herd advantage.
With WVU working on its fourth pitcher in the first three innings, Zach Ottinger and the Mountaineers continued to fall behind with a wild pitch leading to a free run for Sankovich to extend the lead to four, 4-0.
With West Virginia back in the batter’s box, a JJ Wetherholt RBI double scored Austin Davis for WVU’s first run, shrinking the lead to only three in the bottom of the third.
The Mountaineers tied the game late in the fourth inning with Mikey Kluska doubling down the left field line to score Dayne Leonard and McGwire Holbrook.
Tucker tripled in the next at-bat to score Kluska, then in the following at-bat Davis singled to get Tucker home as well. West Virginia kept pouring it on in the fourth, with another RBI double for Wetherholt to score Davis.
Holbrook came back up to bat and singled again, scoring Victor Scott II and Wetherholt. The Mountaineers in one inning scored seven runs on eight hits to take the 8-4 advantage into the fifth.
West Virginia opened up the scoring again in the bottom of seventh, with Marshall giving up six runs and three wild pitches to extend the 14-4 WVU lead.
The Mountaineers closed out the game with three more runs alongside four scores from Marshall secure the 17-8 victory.
Wetherholt was WVU’s brightest hitter, going 4-of-5 on the day with one run scored and three RBIs on two doubles. Holbrook also went 2-of-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Marshall saw its best output from Leitch, who hit 2-of-5 for the game with two RBIs and one run scored.
For their next series, the Mountaineers will be hosting the first matchup in a three-game series against the Baylor Bears on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Monongalia County Ballpark with streaming available on ESPN+.