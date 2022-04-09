It was raining runs for the WVU baseball squad on Saturday, as the blue and gold took game two of a three-game set with the Baylor Bears in a hail-plagued afternoon at Wagener Field, 8-4.
With the win West Virginia (19-10) takes the series victory over Baylor and now sits at first in the standings, with a 4-1 record in Big 12 competition.
"You try never to play for results," WVU manager Randy Mazey said. "The reason you play hard everyday, and focus on every pitch is to get those results. As long as we compete on every single pitch of every single game, then I think we have a pretty good team."
Ben Hampton was the starter for the Mountaineers, as he continued his solid 2022 campaign with 7.2 innings of two-run ball on five strikeouts. The left-hander was able to settle in after the rocky first inning, retiring 11 consecutive batters at one point.
The Bears got the scoring started early on Saturday, bringing a run across the plate on an RBI single from centerfielder Jared McKenzie in the top of the first.
West Virginia wasted no time answering in the bottom half of the inning, as outfielder Victor Scott II ripped an RBI single up the middle to tie the score at 1-1. WVU jumped ahead in the following at bat, as McGwire Holbrook connected on a sacrifice fly to bring J.J. Wetherholt across the plate.
The lead did not last long as McKenzie would once again get the best of Hampton, connecting on a solo long ball for the Bears to tie the score at 2-2 in the sixth.
The score would be tied for just half an inning, as Scott again delivered in the box for WVU. The center fielder sliced a two-run double into the right field gap to give the home team a 4-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning.
WVU would get another run in the sixth on a squeeze bunt by Braden Barry, pushing Scott across the dish to put the score at 5-2.
West Virginia posted another three-spot in the following inning, scoring on a sac fly and a two-run single to break the game open with an 8-2 advantage.
The Bears made things interesting in the top of the ninth, loading the bases and bringing two runs across the plate in the frame. The comeback effort was not enough though, as Zach Ottinger came out of the bullpen to close out the win for WVU.
Scott finished the game as West Virginia’s top hitter, going 2-for-3 with four RBI’s and one run scored.
The Mountaineers will go for the three-game sweep against Baylor on Sunday. First pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark is slated for 1 p.m. and fans can tune in to the action on ESPN+.