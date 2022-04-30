The West Virginia baseball team held on late to get a win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, taking a late lead to secure the victory at Hoglund Ballpark, 10-7.
The Mountaineers (25-16, 8-6 Big 12) have split the first two contests with Kansas after losing game one on Friday in a 7-3 final.
West Virginia got the scoring started on Saturday, bringing across one run in each of the first three innings to keep pace with the Jayhawks offense. Victor Scott II was the first to get WVU on the board, knocking in a first-inning run on an RBI double.
Kansas had an answer in the bottom half of the first, scoring twice on a double and an RBI groundout to take the early advantage. They scored again in the third, keeping close with the West Virginia bats.
The Mountaineers then got home runs off the bats of Grant Hussey in the second and McGwire Holbrook in the third to bring the score to 3-3 ahead of the fourth inning.
The two offenses continued to match one another as the game continued, with WVU and the Jayhawks both recording three runs in the fourth inning and keeping the score knotted at 6-6.
Ben Hampton was the starter for West Virginia, as he showed some uncharacteristic struggles in 3.1 innings of five-run ball. The lefty struck out five as his ERA climbed to a season-high 4.48.
Chris Sleeper would replace the left-hander Hampton out of the pen, as he recorded three innings and held the Jayhawks to two runs.
The Jayhawks would take a brief lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring on Cooper McMurray’s second long ball of the day.
The lead would only last half an inning, though, as WVU broke out with a three-run inning sixth to take a 9-7 lead. An RBI double from Austin Davis and an RBI single by Scott were the key swings of the frame.
Hussey provided some insurance in the ninth inning, connecting on his second homer of the game to give WVU a 10-7 lead. The freshman finished the day 3-for-5 with two long balls and a pair of RBIs.
Chase Smith took over on the mound for West Virginia, as he tossed the final 2.2 innings and closed out the win.
First pitch of the series rubber match in Lawrence, Kan. is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can tune into the game in Hoglund Ballpark on ESPN+, or listen to the radio call on 100.9 WZST-FM.