The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team won 15-4 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, with a downpour of runs in its lone series victory.
The Mountaineers (24-14, 7-5 Big 12) won the final game of the weekend series after the No. 9 Red Raiders (29-14, 9-6 Big 12) swept a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Mountaineers took their lead in the first inning with a pair of singles.
First, freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt hit a single up the middle, scoring senior right fielder Austin Davis.
Then, sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook singled to center field, scoring Wetherholt.
But, the Red Raiders eventually came back to tie it with runs in the third and fourth innings.
However, the Mountaineers took the lead again with a big fifth inning and never looked back.
Senior center fielder Victor Scott drove in the first run with an RBI groundout, scoring Davis. Then, sophomore left fielder Braden Barry added to the lead with a double down the left field line, scoring Wetherholt.
Finally, freshman first baseman Grant Hussey hit a single to center field that scored Barry.
Despite a run from the Red Raiders in the seventh inning, the Mountaineers' lead grew even more in the ninth inning.
Davis doubled down the left field line, scoring senior shortstop Tevin Tucker, and then Wetherholt got another RBI, driving in Davis with a single before scoring on a wild pitch.
For the cherry on top, freshman pinch hitter Evan Smith hit a grand slam to right field. The Mountaineers scored these seven runs before making the second out of the inning.
But they weren’t done there, as Davis singled again for another RBI, scoring sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska, before Wetherholt scored him with another RBI of his own, who himself was scored on an RBI by Scott for the 15th and final Mountaineers run of the game.
At the plate, the Mountaineers were carried by the top of their order to a very good offensive game.
Davis had a great game as the leadoff hitter, hitting 4-5 with three doubles and one run batted in.
Behind him, Wetherholt was also great, going 3-5 with two runs batted in.
The next four Mountaineer batters also had an RBI, with Barry also going 2-3.
Smith made the most of his one at-bat, notching four runs batted in with one swing.
On the mound, five pitchers helped the Mountaineers win.
The starter, fifth-year right-handed pitcher Zach Bravo pitched four and one-thirds innings, giving up three earned runs.
He was followed by fellow fifth-year right-hander Chase Smith, who pitched the next one and two-thirds innings.
Then, right-handed pitchers redshirt junior Noah Short and fifth-year Trey Braithwaite pitched the final three innings, conceding no runs and only two hits.
The Mountaineers will play next on Wednesday when they face the Penn State Nittany Lions in Morgantown, W.Va. at 6:30 p.m, with streaming available on ESPN+. The Mountaineers defeated Penn State earlier in the season on April 12, 8-4.