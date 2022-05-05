The West Virginia baseball team is back in action this weekend as they get set to host the Texas Longhorns for a three-game series at Wagener Field in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Mountaineers (27-16, 9-6 Big 12) currently sit just one spot ahead of the Longhorns (32-16, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 standings, with the blue and gold in fifth and Texas at six. This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.
WVU will look to extend a recent three-game win streak, with the squad taking two games against the Kansas Jayhawks and another against the University of Charleston in their last time out.
The Mountaineers got stellar pitching in the win against Charleston, using five bullpen arms to strike out fourteen combined batters while holding them to just two runs.
Though West Virginia will need to see more offensive production if they hope to keep pace with the Longhorns offense.
Despite stalling at times in recent weeks, the Mountaineers lineup did crack double digits twice against the Jayhawks; a trend they will need to continue.
The Longhorns recently snapped a three-game skid with a 13-3 win over Houston Baptist on May 3.
Despite struggling in the standings, Texas has remained one of the top offenses in college baseball. The Longhorns lead the Big 12 conference in team batting average (.316), home runs (87), and slugging (.552).
This matchup will prove challenging to a WVU pitching staff that is middle of the pack in many metrics.
Despite the inconsistent pitching, though, the Mountaineers do have the third best combined ERA (4.65) and opposing batting average (2.54) in the Big 12.
The outcome of this weekend's matchup should prove vital down the stretch with both Big 12 ball clubs neck-and-neck in the conference standings.
Game one is scheduled to get underway with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. in Monongalia County Ballpark. Fans can tune into the broadcast on ESPN+ or listen to the call over on 100.9 WZST-FM.