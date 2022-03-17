The WVU baseball team is back in action this weekend, as they travel to Buies Creek, N.C. to face the Campbell Fighting Camels for a three-game weekend series.
The Mountaineers (9-6) were on the losing end their last time out, as they struggled to find an offensive rhythm and fell 2-1 to the Duke Blue Devils.
In that contest it was freshman Grant Hussey who put WVU on the board, connecting on a solo home run to give West Virginia their only run of the game.
WVU got some solid production out of their bullpen despite the loss, as right-handers Trey Braithwaite and Jacob Watters combined to throw 4.1 innings of no-hit ball to close the game.
Manager Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers will look to get similar bullpen support moving forward, as that department has been lacking in the early goings.
West Virginia will also hope to get the bats going, as they have struggled to get run production in recent games after starting off as one of the top offenses in the Big 12.
The WVU lineup has scored seven or more runs just once in the team’s last seven games, after doing so in six of their first eight games of the season. They have a 3-4 record in that span.
As for the Fighting Camels (7-9), they are in the midst of a two-game skid after losing to UNC Greensboro their last time on the diamond by a 9-5 score.
With the Mountaineers falling down to Earth a bit in recent weeks, a struggling Campbell team might be just the challenge they need to get back in the swing of things.
First pitch at Jim Perry Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18. The entire three-game set will be broadcast on ESPN+.