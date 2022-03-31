The WVU baseball team is back in action this Friday, April 1 as they travel to Fort Worth, TX for a three-game set against the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Mountaineers enter play with an overall record of 14-9, after losing their most recent contest to Pitt by a 9-6 score.
After falling into a brief slump in early March, the West Virginia bats have come alive in recent weeks. They have brought six or more runs across the plate in five consecutive games despite falling to Pitt.
In the loss WVU got a majority of their run production on a three-run homer from center fielder Victor Scott II, First baseman Grant Hussey and third baseman J.J. Wetherholt also added an RBI each.
Ben Abernathy was given the starting nod against Pitt, but was not able to find a rhythm as his night lasted less than one inning. He was credited with six earned runs in just 0.2 innings of work.
As for the Horned Frogs, they enter Friday’s matchup with an overall record of 18-7, though they have lost their last two games.
The WVU pitching staff will be tasked with navigating a stout lineup in TCU. The Horned Frogs are hitting a combined .285 on the season with a .836 WHIP.
This will be the first in-conference series of the season for West Virginia, as they look to start off strong in a packed Big 12 division.
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lupton Baseball Stadium. All three games of the series will be streamed live on ESPN+.