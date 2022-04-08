The West Virginia baseball team faced off for the first of three games against the Baylor Bears at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday, taking a come from behind victory in the bottom of the ninth with a walk off score, 7-6.
The bullpen ace Jacob Watters opened the contest on the mound for West Virginia, pitching three innings with six strikeouts on a 3.37 ERA before Noah Short came in to pitch six strikeouts as well.
Three up and three down on the mound opened the day for the Mountaineers (18-10, 3-1 Big 12) before a short rain delay halted play. Following the delay, Austin Davis seemed to have scored on a sacrifice fly for the opening run, but he failed to touch home plate, keeping the game scoreless.
The first runs of the night came from West Virginia late in the second inning, with Mikey Kluska hitting an RBI double to score both Braden Barry and McGwire Holbrook for the 2-0 advantage. In the following at-bat, a long throw to first was off the mark leading to a Holbrook run to extend the lead to three.
Baylor (16-13, 2-5 Big 12) got on the board in the top of the third off a single from Jared McKenzie with the bases loaded to score Alex Gonzales from third.
The Bears added on two more energizing runs to tie the game in the third, with Kyle Nevin hitting an RBI single to score both Tre Richardson and Jack Pineda to make the score 3-3.
Continuing its scoring in the top of the fourth, Baylor’s Pineda doubled down the left field line to score Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo. Gonzales also scored on a throwing error to give the Bears’ their first lead, 5-3.
Holbrook had a strong answer for WVU in the bottom of the fourth, ripping a solo homer into center field to cut the Baylor lead to one at 5-4. Baylor’s Casen Neumann gave Baylor another run in the sixth however, hitting an RBI single to score Nevin and extend the count to 6-4.
In a comeback effort for West Virginia in the bottom of the eighth, JJ Wetherholt hit a clutch RBI double to score Davis and bring the game within one run at 6-5.
With bases loaded in the eighth, the Bears walked Barry to bring in the tying run, Victor Scott II. Baylor turned a double play on the next at-bat to end the inning, 6-6.
West Virginia took the game down to the last pitch, with Nathan Blasick walking with bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give WVU the walk-off to secure the victory.
Holbrook finished as WVU’s best hitter, going 2-for-4 on the night with a double, a home run and two runs scored total. Kluska quietly hit well, going 2-for-3 in the game with two RBIs and one run scored.
Gonzales was Baylor’s most efficient batter, hitting 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Pineda also went 1-for-4 on the night, with a double and one RBI.
For its next contest, West Virginia will face Baylor in the second of three games on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.