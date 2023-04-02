The Mountaineers won their first conference series on Sunday, beating Kansas State 10-6 in Game 3 in Manhattan, Kansas. West Virginia is the first Big 12 team this season to win a conference series on the road.
Sophomore pitcher Grant Siegel started on the mound for the Mountaineers, pitching 2.2 innings and earning the win for West Virginia.
The first inning was scoreless for both teams with no hits from either side.
West Virginia got on the board in the second inning as redshirt senior infielder Caleb McNeely was the first to touch home plate from a fly-out RBI from pitcher Kevin Dowdell.
Following Dowdell’s RBI, first baseman Grant Hussey hit the first home run of the game, bringing in two runs to put the Mountaineers up 3-0 in the top of the second.
Kansas State responded to West Virginia’s bats with several hits of its own, starting with a pair of singles from Cole Johnson and Cash Rugely that drove in a run off a walk from Siegel. Senior Wildcat Roberto Pena then homered to left center, giving Kansas State a 4-3 lead at the start of the third inning.
In a game of home runs, junior outfielder Braden Barry sent one over the fence for the Mountaineers in the third inning, bringing in sophomore JJ Wetherholt to put West Virginia back in front 5-4.
In the bottom of the third inning, head coach Randy Mazey made his first pitching change of the game, bringing freshman right-hander Robby Porco to the mound to replace Siegel. Porco closed the inning to keep Kansas State scoreless in the third.
A double down the right field line from Hussey got the Mountaineers started in the fourth inning followed by a bunt from infielder Tevin Tucker to advance Hussey to third. Hussey scored on a fly-out RBI to center field, advancing West Virginia’s lead by two.
Kansas State did not score in the fourth inning as West Virginia led 6-4 with five innings to go.
In the top of the fifth, McNeely hit a home run to right field, giving West Virginia a 7-4 lead.
Redshirt freshman pitcher David Hagaman came to the mound for West Virginia to relieve Porco in the bottom of the fifth.
After scoreless sixth and seventh innings for West Virginia, the Mountaineers made a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh, bringing in sophomore Aidan Major. Major threw three pitches to get West Virginia out of the inning.
The ninth inning brought more runs for the Mountaineers, as Barry put down a sacrifice bunt to send Tucker home, bringing the score to 8-4. With bases loaded and two outs, Wallace singled to the outfield, bringing Barry and Wetherholt home.
Headed into the bottom of the ninth, West Virginia led 10-4.
Following a walk by Major, senior pitcher Jake Carr came to the mound to close the game for the Mountaineers.
Despite giving up a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, the Mountaineers held the Wildcats and won 10-6.
West Virginia now advances to 21-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.
The Mountaineers take on their next matchup on the road against Marshall on April 5. The rivalry is set for 6 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.