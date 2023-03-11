The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 7-2, Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
West Virginia (9-4) got its third consecutive win, while Minnesota (2-13) continued its very rough start to the season, having lost 13 of its first 15 games.
Fifth-year right-hander Blaine Traxel got the start for WVU, and looked sharp once again in his fourth appearance of the season, throwing eight innings. Traxel threw two complete games against Arizona and VCU before his start on Saturday.
Traxel, a finesse arm, did not give up a run through his first five innings of work, and gave up two runs in the sixth inning, the only inning in which he allowed runs. He gave up seven hits and had one walk, as well as eight strikeouts.
Freshman right-hander Carson Estridge came in the ninth inning and only had to face three batters, finishing the job for Traxel.
Minnesota’s starter, redshirt freshman right-hander George Klassen, had flashes of excellence on the mound in his 4.1 innings of work but came out of the game giving up four earned runs on four hits. Klassen, who possesses an upper-nineties fastball, was consistently touching 97-98 miles an hour on his pitches. Klassen struck out eight Mountaineers and threw 80 pitches.
West Virginia drew first blood in the third inning, with sophomore second baseman J.J. Wetherholt continuing his hot start to the season with an RBI single, driving in junior center fielder Braden Berry.
In the fifth inning, redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker reached on a walk. He would attempt a steal and then would come around to score after the throw to try to throw out Tucker was errant. It bounced away from second base into no man’s land in left field, allowing the speedy Tucker to get from second to home with relative ease.
Later in the inning, with Barry on third and Wetherholt on second, Gophers’ right-hander Joe Hauser threw a wild pitch to redshirt senior designated hitter Dayne Leonard, causing Barry to score, and Wetherholt to advance to third. Right after, Leonard singled into center, plating Wetherholt from third.
Two more runs scored in the inning, as first baseman Sam White stroked a ball into right-center field, scoring Leonard, and redshirt senior right fielder Cam McNeely.
Minnesota got on the board in the top of the sixth, getting two runs off of a single from a bloop single into left field by right fielder Sam Hunt. Junior designated hitter Boston Merila would drive in the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Mountaineers added another run to their total in the seventh inning, when McNeely sent the ball over the left field wall to give WVU a 7-2 advantage.
Traxel (3-1) got his third victory of the season, while Klassen took the loss (0-3).
West Virginia will look to sweep the Golden Gophers in the final game of the three-game series on Sunday, March 12 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The first pitch is scheduled for noon, with streaming available on ESPN+.