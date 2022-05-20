The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team earned its second consecutive win against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday, moving closer to securing a bid in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
WVU defeated Kansas State 15-4, the same score as the previous game.
The game was never close as the Mountaineers (32-20, 13-10 Big 12) scored eleven runs before the Wildcats (27-25, 8-14 Big 12).
The Mountaineers started their scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Sophomore designated hitter McGwire Holbrook drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt, followed by a home run by sophomore left fielder Braden Barry, which center fielder Victor Scott.
The big offensive explosion of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Mountaineers scored eight runs from six different batters.
First, senior right fielder Austin Davis drove in redshirt junior Tevin Tucker, before he and Wetherholt were driven in by a Holbrook single, making it 6-0 Mountaineers. Then, Barry drove in Scott, before he scored on a double by redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard, putting the Mountaineers up 8-0. After sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska had an RBI single which drove in Leonard, and he and freshman first baseman Grant Hussey scored on a Tucker triple, the Mountaineers led 11-0.
The Wildcats then had a two-run RBI triple of their own, and the score was 11-2 after five innings.
The Mountaineers then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting with a single by Tucker which scored Kluska. Then, after a double by Wetherholt scored Davis and Tucker, a Scott RBI single sored Wetherholt, and the Mountaineers led 15-2.
The Wildcats scored runs with homers in the top of the seventh and eighth innings, but it was not nearly enough, and the Mountaineers won at home in front of 2,918 attendees and Monongalia County Ballpark.
At the plate, the Mountaineers were absolutely fantastic, scoring 15 runs on 14 hits.
Three Mountaineers drove in three runs. Holbrook went 1-2 with three runs batted in, and also walking once. Barry went 1-4 with three runs batted in and a walk, and also scored two runs, and Tucker went 2-4 with three runs batted in and a homer. Wetherholt went 1-2 with a double and two runs batted in and two runs scored, and Scott, Leonard and Kluska each had one RBI.
On the mound the Mountaineers pitched well, giving up four earned runs on six hits. This was headlined by the starter, sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton. Hampton pitched six and one-thirds, giving up two earned runs, three hits and a walk, while striking out eighth Kansas State Batters. The final two and two-thirds innings were pitched by sophomore right-handed pitcher Ben Abernathy and freshman right-handed pitcher Trent Hogdon, who gave up two earned runs on three hits, walking one batter and striking out two.
The Mountaineers play the Wildcats tomorrow at 12 p.m. and can sweep the series with a win. Streaming will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.