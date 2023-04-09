The No. 24 West Virginia University baseball team salvaged a win in its series against the Kansas Jayhawks, winning 12-3 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown on Sunday.
The nationally-ranked Mountaineers started the series off disappointingly, with losses of 3-5 and 7-10 dropping them to 22-9 (2-3 Big 12). The team was able to prevent the Jayhawks (15-14, 5-3 Big 12) from getting the sweep.
Kansas struck first with a run in the top of the first inning after a couple of WVU errors, but West Virginia responded resoundingly in the bottom of the frame.
After a single and a pair of WVU batters being hit by a pitch, bases-loaded walks from redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely and junior center fielder Braden Barry made it 2-0. A single by freshman first baseman Grant Hussey and freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve made it 4-1 before redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker drove in a fifth with a fielder’s choice groundout.
Kansas then made it 5-2 in the top of the third inning with a solo home run.
Junior left fielder Landon Wallace tacked on a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 6-2, and a Barry Double made it 7-2.
Wallace then added another solo shot in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman right-handed pitcher Robby Porco exited after six strong innings, but the Jayhawks were unable to use this to their advantage to come back.
Hussey hit the third solo home run for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the West Virginia lead to 9-2, although a solo home run in the top of the eight from Kansas made the score 9-3.
The Mountaineers scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Wallace and a pair of RBI doubles from McNeely and Barry.
Offensively, it was another good game for WVU after seven runs on Saturday, but this time it came in a win. West Virginia went 13-36 at the plate, scoring 12 runs.
Five doubles, and three solo homers gave the West Virginia offense this boost, as McNeely and Barry contributed two of those doubles, as well as two and three runs batted in, respectively. Two solo shots from Wallace gave him his fourth and fifth homers of the season.
It didn’t take much on the mound, as two freshmen right-handers pitched the nine innings for the Mountaineers. Porco got his first start in the Big 12 slate, getting the nod in the place of sophomore Grant Siegel, and he made it count.
The Warrington, Pennsylvania native pitched six innings, surrendering two runs on as many hits and getting a stunning 12 strikeouts. In relief for him, Carson Estridge finished the game off, pitching three innings and giving up one earned run on four hits.
The Mountaineers will travel north Tuesday for a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions (17-11, 1-5 Big 10) at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pennsylvania.