The West Virginia University baseball team clinched its third Big 12 series victory in four tries. WVU came from behind in the second game of its weekend series to win 7-4 against the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Mountaineers (29-11, 8-4 Big 12) fell behind 4-1, but a huge sixth inning gave them the series win over the Horned Frogs (22-18, 7-8 Big 12), after holding off a comeback attempt from them last night.
TCU took the lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI double and later extended the lead with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.
The Mountaineers got a run on the board as redshirt senior designated hitter Dayne Leonard grounded into a double play, scoring redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker. The Horned Frogs then answered in the top of the fifth, as TCU catcher Karson Bowen singled to left field, scoring two.
The TCU lead was flipped on its head, as WVU exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Freshman third baseman Sam White started it off with a triple that scored freshman catcher Logan Sauve, cutting the TCU lead to 4-2. The game was then tied up when junior left fielder Landon Wallace singled, and an error led to both Tucker and White scoring.
Then, the tie became a West Virginia lead, as freshman second baseman Ellis Garcia hit a homer to score Leonard and Wallace, putting the Mountaineers up 7-4 after trailing 4-1.
It was another good day at the plate for the Mountaineers, as WVU went 8-29 to score seven runs, only needing one walk to supplement their eight hits, as three of those eight went for extra bases.
Four West Virginia pitchers combined to pitch the nine innings, as the Mountaineers surrendered only three earned runs.
Graduate student right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel started the game, pitching five innings and giving up three earned runs.
Freshman lefty Max Yehl and former starter Grant Siege followed him in the sixth inning. Siegel was brought in for the final out of the sixth, inducing an inning-ending groundout.
Sophomore Aidan Major got the final nine outs for West Virginia, as the righty pitched the final three innings, giving up no runs on two hits, striking out four batters.
The Mountaineers will go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon, as they face the Horned Frogs in the third game of the series. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.