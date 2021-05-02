For the first time this season, West Virginia was swept in a three-game series after a 9-1 loss to No. 5 TCU on Sunday in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers used four pitchers in the last two innings and gave up seven runs in that span. Ben Hampton started on the mound for West Virginia (15-21, 6-12 Big 12) and pitched five scoreless innings although he gave up seven hits.
On the other side, TCU (33-10, 15-3 Big 12) used just two pitchers. The first was Johnny Ray who went five innings with one run given up and five hits.
The Mountaineers were the first to score as they came through with one run in the fourth inning. The inning started with a Paul McIntosh single as he then reached second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch. McIntosh scored the run with a Victor Scott sacrifice fly to center field.
West Virginia held onto the one-run lead through the sixth inning, but in the seventh, the Horned Frogs scored two runs and took the lead.
Both runs in the seventh inning were scored by bases-loaded walks issued by Jacob Watters. Watters pitched the entire inning where he gave up two hits and three walks along with a wild pitch.
The Mountaineers gave up a triple to start the eighth inning and it only went down from there, TCU added three more runs in the inning to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
The Horned Frogs were not done yet as they added four more runs in the ninth inning, which started with a Brayden Taylor single. Taylor reached second on a groundout and was then brought home by a Conner Shepherd double. Phillip Sikes drew a walk and Gray Rodgers hit a ground-rule double to put two runners in scoring position.
With runners in scoring position, Tyler Chadwick threw a wild pitch that sent Sikes home for the run. Rodgers came home shortly after as Tommy Sacco hit an RBI single to left field.
As the bottom of the ninth inning began, the Mountaineers were down eight runs and had a lot of work to do but a ground out and two strikeouts in a row ended the game instead.
West Virginia now has just 11 games remaining starting with a Backyard Brawl matchup on Wednesday. The game will be played in Morgantown starting at 6:30 p.m. it will be televised on ESPN+.