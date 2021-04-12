The West Virginia baseball team is looking for vengeance when it faces the Marshall Thundering Herd on Wednesday, as it lost an earlier season loss, 7-1, on March 23.
The Mountaineers (12-14, 4-5 Big 12) are coming off of a three-game series with Baylor. In the series, WVU lost games one and two but was able to avoid the sweep with an 8-4 victory in game three. Vince Ippoliti and Matt McCormick each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead the team in the final game of the series.
Marshall (4-19, 0-12 C-USA) has lost its last 12 games with all 12 being conference games. During the 12 game losing streak, the Thundering Herd have been outscored by 67 runs, 5.5 run difference per game.
The last win for Marshall was its win over West Virginia on March 23. After scoring seven runs on the Mountaineers, Marshall was able to put up seven runs two more times in the 12 games following but never passed the mark.
In the first matchup between the two teams, Marshall catcher Kyle Schaefer hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Herd a 4-0 lead.
Tyler Strechay earned the start for the Mountaineers but only pitched for three innings. The sophomore right-handed pitcher only made it three innings into the game before he was pulled in favor of Jake Carr. Strechay gave up five hits and four runs in his limited time on the mound.
West Virginia was unable to do much offensively during the first matchup, as the team managed just two hits and one run. Braden Barry was the only Mountaineer to cross home plate that day.
The Mountaineers are 4-6 since the last game between the two in-state rivals. During that stretch, West Virginia has given up an average of 6.4 runs per game. The team has also scored an average of 6.1 runs per game over those 10 games.
In the 19 times that Marshall and West Virginia have faced each other, WVU holds the series lead with 11 wins. Marshall won the last game but lost the seven games versus West Virginia prior to that.
Wednesday’s game will start at 6:30 p.m. from the Monongalia County Ballpark and will be televised on ESPN+.