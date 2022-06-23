The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team suffers its third player loss of the offseason, as 247 Sports reported that sophomore catcher/designated hitter McGwire Holbrook will be entering the transfer portal.
Holbrook, a native of Orlando, Florida, became a starter for the Mountaineers this past season, hitting .322/.396/.497. He split time between catcher and designated hitter, where he was named second team All-Big 12 at. Holbrook mostly played catcher towards the end of the season as regular catcher Dayne Leonard moved to third base.
Holbrook is the third Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal, after pitchers Zach Ottinger and Deaton Oak.
The Mountaineerswemt 33-22 this past season, going 14-10 against Big 12 teams, a program record. Despite this, the Mountaineers were not selected to the NCAA Tournament.