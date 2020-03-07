The West Virginia baseball team defeated Mercer 6-0 on Friday night, earning its second straight shutout win.
Mountaineers’ starting pitcher Jackson Wolf improved his record to 3-1, holding the Bears scoreless through 6 1/3 innings on the mound. The junior pitcher continued his impressive start to the season with seven strikeouts, while allowing only four hits and walking one batter.
West Virginia (9-4) senior outfielder Braden Zarbinsky singled and stole two bases in the top of the first, leading to the Mountaineers earning a first inning-run in their fourth straight game. Junior infielder Tyler Doanes scored Zarbinsky on an RBI groundout. A Mercer fielding error led to WVU’s second run of the inning shortly after.
Sophomore Austin Davis doubled to center field in the fifth inning, scoring Zarbinsky and giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 advantage.
Wolf was relieved by sophomore Zach Ottinger after retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced. Ottinger struck out two in the seventh inning on his way to a scoreless eighth inning on the mound.
WVU earned its fourth run with a home run by pinch hitter Ryan Archibald. Freshman outfielder Victor Scott then scored fellow freshman Matt McCormick on an RBI single to make it 5-0.
The sixth and final run for WVU came when Braden Zarbinsky stole home, earning his fourth stolen base of the game. He finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored. Zarbinsky has multi-hit games in 10 of 13 games so far this season.
Mercer (11-2) earned no runs on five hits. WVU pitchers have not allowed a run to be scored in 26 consecutive innings, the last being in a win over Richmond, 13-1 on March 1.
The Mountaineers will look to continue the momentum in the second game of the three-game series with Mercer on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.