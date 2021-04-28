The West Virginia baseball team enters this weekend's matchup against the No. 5 TCU Horned Frogs reeling, having lost four straight intraconference series.
West Virginia (15-18, 6-9 Big 12) has not been very hot since it began conference play in late March as it has only won one series against a Big 12 team. Since the series victory over Kansas, the Mountaineers have gone 4-8 in Big 12 games.
In its most recent outing, WVU lost to Kansas State in the series, 2-1. In the first game of the series, West Virginia’s ace, Jackson Wolf, had another outstanding performance. Wolf pitched eight innings and allowed six hits, three runs and struck out 10 batters.
The Mountaineers had to call on Jacob Watters to take over in the ninth inning, and he held on to get the win despite losing the lead in the final inning.
Following that win, the Mountaineers had offensive struggles for the remainder of the weekend. In the final two games, WVU combined for 11 hits and the team had five total errors.
The offensive issues have been a constant occurrence for West Virginia this season as it ranks last in the Big 12 in combined batting average with a .244 average. The Mountaineers are the only team in the conference that have scored less than 200 runs this season as they are last in the conference with 174.
TCU (30-10, 12-3 Big 12) has been dominant over its last 10 games, as the Horned Frogs have gone 8-2 since April 11. In that stretch, TCU has won two Big 12 series over Oklahoma State and Kansas.
In their most recent game, the Horned Frogs defeated UT-Arlington, 8-3, on Tuesday night. Freshman right-handed pitcher Luke Savage earned the start and he pitched four innings while only allowing three hits, two runs and striking out three in the win.
This season, TCU has been one of the best offensive teams in the Big 12 and NCAA Division I baseball. TCU ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 18 in Division I in batting average with a combined .302 average. The Horned Frogs also rank No. 1 in both the Big 12 and Division I in total runs scored with 338.
West Virginia’s pitching staff has had as many struggles as the offense. The team ranks No. 8 in the Big 12 in team ERA with a combined 5.38 ERA. Prior to the series against Kansas State, West Virginia had allowed a conference-low 22 home runs, but the Wildcats blasted the Mountaineers for six home runs over the weekend.
West Virginia is now tied for second-lowest home runs allowed with 28 this year.
The ace on the mound for TCU has been sophomore left-hander Austin Krob (5-0, 3.21 ERA). In his most recent start against Kansas on April 23, the sophomore pieced together eight innings and only allowed eight hits, one run and struck out seven batters.
TCU has dominated the head-to-head series since WVU joined the Big 12. The Horned Frogs currently lead the all-time series, 20-6. West Virginia is 1-6 in the last seven meetings dating back to 2018.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.