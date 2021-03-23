On Tuesday, West Virginia traveled to Huntington for an in-state matchup with Marshall. West Virginia allowed 10 hits while only registering two hits as it dropped the game 7-1.
Tyler Strechay got the start for West Virginia (8-8) and got in to trouble early as he gave up a home run to the first batter faced. Geordon Blanton hit the home run to start the game but the next three Marshall (4-7) batters were retired in order.
The bottom of the third inning started with back-to-back singles from Cyrus Grimes and Cole Williams. With two baserunners, Kyle Schaefer stepped up to the plate and smacked a three-run home run.
Following the third inning, Strechay was pulled in favor of Jake Carr, Strechay’s day ended with five hits and four runs in three innings of work.
Carr’s day did not start much better as Peter Hutzal led off the inning with a single. Hutzal scored quickly as the very next batter, Jordon Billups smacked a double to center field.
The inning was not over though as Billups advanced to third on a groundout from Grimes and Williams then brought Billups home with a single to right field. The single gave the Thundering Herd a 6-0 lead after four innings.
Marshall was not done scoring as Kyle Edwards hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning. Edwards quickly stole second and was brought home after Travis Sankovich was thrown out at first.
West Virginia finally registered its first hit in the top of the sixth inning as Matt McCormick hit a two-out single. Victor Scott continued the inning with a walk to put McCormick in scoring position. The Mountaineers were unable to capitalize as Mikey Kluska hit a ground out to end the inning.
Down seven runs in the eighth inning, West Virginia finally began to show some life. Braden Barry was walked to start the inning. McGwire Holbrook stepped into the batter’s box to pinch-hit for Austin Davis. A wild pitch advanced Barry to second and was followed by a Holbrook single to put Barry on third.
Tyler Doanes hit a single to bring Barry home for the Mountaineer’s first score, but West Virginia was unable to score again in the inning and went to the ninth inning trailing by six runs.
Kluska started the ninth inning with a line out to the third baseman. Hudson Byorick followed that with a ground out to third base and to end the game, Paul McIntosh lined out to the centerfielder.
West Virginia ended the game with just two hits and one run while allowing 10 hits and seven runs.
The Mountaineers will start Big 12 play on Friday as they host a three-game series with Kansas, the first game will start Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.