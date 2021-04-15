The West Virginia baseball team will play its third top-25 team this season when it faces the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a three-game series starting Friday in Morgantown.
West Virginia (13-14, 4-5 Big 12) is back on track as it has won back-to-back games with its wins against Baylor and Marshall. The Mountaineers recently defeated the Thundering Herd, 9-3, on Wednesday night to avenge a loss in March.
West Virginia was dominant on the pitching mound as it only allowed three total hits. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Carr (1-2, 11.63 ERA) earned the start and pieced together four innings and only allowed two hits and one run. Carr also struck out three batters in his appearance.
The Mountaineers supported their pitching staff with 11 hits. Junior right fielder Austin Davis had an outstanding performance, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Tyler Doanes was impactful with his 2-for-5 performance as he also had 3 RBIs.
West Virginia has scored the least amount of runs total this season in the Big 12 and it currently ranks last in the conference in batting average with a .254 combined average. However, over the past two games, the Mountaineers have scored a combined 17 runs and tallied 21 total hits.
Texas Tech (24-7, 5-4 Big 12) has won four games in a row that includes a series win over then-No. 10 TCU and a two-game sweep against Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, the Red Raiders needed a seventh inning rally to earn the sweep as they scored four runs in the inning to win, 7-5. Starting pitcher Hayde Key had a difficult start on the mound as he only lasted three innings and gave up four hits and four runs.
The Red Raiders currently rank No. 4 in batting and No. 5 in pitching in the Big 12. As a team, Texas Tech has a combined .289 batting average and a combined 4.14 ERA.
The ace this season for TTU has been redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Patrick Monteverde (5-1). For the year, Monteverde has a 2.58 ERA in eight appearances and leads the team in strikeouts with 52.
In his last appearance on April 10 against TCU, Monteverde pitched 5.1 innings and allowed six hits and five runs. His best performance this season came against Houston Baptist on Feb. 27 when he pitched seven innings, allowed two hits and struck out nine batters.
In the all-time series, West Virginia leads 14-13. In the last meeting in the 2019 Big 12 Conference Tournament, the Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders twice to advance to the championship game.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.