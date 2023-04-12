If you have paid any attention to West Virginia baseball this season, you have probably heard about the insanity of JJ Wetherholt’s start to the 2023 season.
Wetherholt, a 20-year-old sophomore second baseman from Mars, Pennsylvania, has been at the forefront of not only WVU baseball, but Division I baseball as well.
He has been ranked as the number one second baseman in the country by D1 Baseball’s rankings and is the batting average leader in the Big 12 Conference by a long shot — batting .442.
Behind him is Texas Tech’s Gavin Kash, who is still hitting a very respectable .397.
“JJ’s got a chance to be the best hitter I’ve ever coached in 35 years,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said about Wetherholt in an interview with WV News. “His balance, his timing, his ability to use the whole field, he has speed, he has power, he does everything that we teach everybody to do.”
Besides batting average, Wetherholt leads West Virginia in on base percentage, on base plus slugging, RBI, total bases, total hits, at-bats, slugging percentage, on base percentage and is second in home runs on the team with seven — only behind right fielder Caleb McNeely by one.
To say Wetherholt is having a special season is a massive understatement.
He has also had some wild single game statistics.
On March 14 of this season, Wetherholt had five hits in six at-bats, including two doubles and drove in an astonishing six runs for the Mountaineers en route to a 18-1 victory over Appalachian State.Wetherholt was responsible for driving in one third of West Virginia’s runs that afternoon.
The superstar sophomore has a walkoff hit this season, with a game winning double against the Xavier Musketeers on March 24. Wetherholt’s walk-off was the second in a row for the Mountaineers, as they won a game on a walk off the day before against the Hofstra Pride.
His success, however, has not only come from this season. Last year, as a freshman, he started 53 games and appeared in 54, batted .308 with 5 home runs and 33 RBI, slugged .471 and scored 51 runs, all impressive numbers for a true freshman.
Wetherholt also earned some awards from his first season in blue and gold. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, made the Big 12 Freshman Team, the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the week of Feb. 21, 2022, and won WVU-Student Athlete of the Week in that same week.
Off the field, Wetherholt is majoring in finance and is academically successful, having made Dean’s List and President’s List, according to the WVU baseball website.
Wetherholt’s success on the field has been a major factor for the WVU baseball team. As the season continues, fans should pay attention to the sophomore second baseman.