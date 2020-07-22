Senior left fielder Braden Zarbnisky connects with a pitch during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

 Photo by Logan Adams

Despite going undrafted in the five-round 2020 MLB Draft, the baseball career of WVU's Braden Zarbnisky is not over.

The WVU baseball program announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Zarbnisky had signed a professional contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Zarbnisky was leaning heavily on a strong 2020 season after missing the entire previous year with an injury. In 16 games this year, the outfielder led the Mountaineers at the plate with a .431 batting average, as well as 13 stolen bases.

On the mound, Zarbnisky served as the team's closer. He ended the year with two saves, holding opposing batters to a .077 batting average.