Despite going undrafted in the five-round 2020 MLB Draft, the baseball career of WVU's Braden Zarbnisky is not over.
The WVU baseball program announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Zarbnisky had signed a professional contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.
🖊SIGNED.Congrats to @Zarb26 for signing a pro contract with the @Phillies! Well-deserved following a terrific Mountaineer career!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/Vni5iovwJw— WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) July 22, 2020
Zarbnisky was leaning heavily on a strong 2020 season after missing the entire previous year with an injury. In 16 games this year, the outfielder led the Mountaineers at the plate with a .431 batting average, as well as 13 stolen bases.
On the mound, Zarbnisky served as the team's closer. He ended the year with two saves, holding opposing batters to a .077 batting average.