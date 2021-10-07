It has been announced by the Big 12 Conference that it will allow schools to determine the amount given to student-athletes as education-related benefits following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June.
Over the summer, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of student-athletes in getting more pay in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston. Under the ruling, the legal maximum that athletes may get per year is $5,980.
"Following the court's decision in Alston, the board wanted to take time to assess the national landscape before determining how best to activate in this space," commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "Today's action allows each Big 12 member institution the latitude to decide at the campus level the degree to which it provides education-related benefits and/or academic achievement awards or incentives to its scholarship student-athletes."
The amount is for educational benefits for student-athletes such as books, study abroad programs, room and board and more.