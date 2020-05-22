Hours after the NCAA announced that Division I athletic activities can begin next month, the Big 12 Conference affirmed its stance in returning student-athletes to campus.
In a release issued Friday night, the Big 12 announced that, beginning on June 15, football student-athletes may return to campus and "access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises."
On March 13, the Big 12 Conference officially suspended all team athletic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student-athletes in volleyball, soccer and cross country — also fall sports — will be able to return on July 1. All remaining Big 12 student-athletes can return for voluntary athletic activities on July 15.
West Virginia University is currently slated to kick off its football season against Florida State on Sept. 5 in Atlanta.
WVU's men's and women's soccer teams, as well as the University's cross country, volleyball and golf teams are expected to begin their seasons in August or early September.