Less than three months after Bob Bowlsby announced he would be stepping down from his job as Big 12 commissioner, the conference has announced his replacement.
Bowlsby, who oversaw the departures of Texas A&M, Missouri and additions of TCU and West Virginia in his first year on the job, will be succeeded by Brett Yormark, who will oversee the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and most notably the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.
Yormark, who is currently the COO of Roc Nation, the agency founded by Jay-Z, will begin his five-year contract on August 1. Prior to working at Roc Nation, Yormark was the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA.
“Thank you to the Big 12 Board, the ADs, the student-athletes, and the whole Conference for giving me a chance to support what they all do,” Yormark said. “I’m here to listen, learn, find ways to add value, add resources and try to help shine a light on the importance of college athletics.”
Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University and Chair of the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors, says Yormark was the right choice given all that is set to happen in the conference and college sports as a whole in the coming years.
“In Brett Yormark, we have chosen a highly adaptable leader who thrives in dynamic times. The landscape of college athletics is evolving to look more like the world Brett has been leading,” Schovanec said.
Prior to his time with the Nets, Yormark spent time as vice president of corporate sponsorships for NASCAR. He is also a three-time recipient of Sports Business Journal's "Forty Under 40" distinction and has been highly regarded for his role with the Nets and the Barclays Center.
“He’s authentic and genuine in the way he builds relationships and partnerships, and he works relentlessly to deliver impact,” said Schovanec. “As Brett immerses himself in college sports and connects with all our stakeholders, he will bring a fresh approach and dynamic energy to the Big 12 as we engage a new generation of student-athletes and fans.”