University of Colorado announced Thursday that they will be making a move back to the Big 12 in 2024.
“The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams.,” CU President Todd Saliman said in a statement Thursday.
In 2011, the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12, leaving the Big 12 after 14 seasons.
For Colorado, making the move to the Big 12 has huge financial benefits.
According to ESPN, CU is expected to see an average of $31.7 million in television revenue throughout its new deal with the Big 12. The school’s deal with the Pac-12 ends as it shifts to the Big 12, saving them from an exit fee.
Colorado joins UCLA and USC in leaving the Pac-12 as the Bruins and Trojans are heading to the Big Ten in 2024.
Although the 2022 CU football campaign ended with a 1-11 record, they could turn the ship around in 2023. Led by Head Coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the story could be very different as CU saw a wave of highly touted transfers and recruits join the team this offseason.
The Buffaloes will be led on the field by former number one overall recruit Travis Hunter who followed Coach Prime from Jackson State this off-season.