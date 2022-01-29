The West Virginia track and field team traveled to Penn State to compete in the PSU Sykes and Sabocks meet. The Mountaineers competed in six running events and four field events.
The Mountaineers first appeared in the meet in the 60 meter dash where freshman Lilly McMullen finished in 8.21 putting her in 20th place. Right after her, in 21st place, was freshman Emily Oiler with a time of 8.27.
The women’s mile was the next event that the Mountaineers competed in. In eighth place, sophomore Charlotte Wood ran a 4:54.99 mile. In 11th place, senior Sylvia Russell ran a 4:56.31 mile.
The next event was the women’s 400 meter dash where Oiler took 19th place with 59.71 and McMullen took 21st place with 1:00.29. Junior Amber Dombrowski took 24th place with 1:01.20.
In the women’s 800 meter dash, freshman Jo-Lauren Keane took third place with a time of 2:05.80 and senior Hayley Jackson took eighth place with 2:10.37.
Freshman Ghamani Hogue competed in the 200 meter dash and finished in 20th place with a time of 28.00.
Sophomore Katherine Dowie took second place in the 3,000 meter race with a time of 9:36.46 while freshman Maria Kaylor took sixth place with a 10:02.64.
With the field events, Peter-Gay McKenzie jumped 5.71 meters putting her in fifth place overall in the long jump. While in pole vault, sophomore Sarah Stair vaulted 3.32 meters resulting in 12th place.
Junior Sada Wright competed in the weight throw and threw 15.15 meters putting her in 15th place. Finally, freshman Abigail Mullings competed in the high jump and jumped 1.63 meters putting her in fifth place.
The Mountaineers will travel to Akron, Ohio to compete in the Akron Invitational on Friday and Saturday.