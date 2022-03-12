The West Virginia track and field team traveled to Birmingham, Alabama to take part in the NCAA Indoor Track Championships from March 11-12.
Sophomore Ceili McCabe, the Mountaineers’ only athlete competing in the championships, finished strong in the 3000-meter run
McCabee earned a time of 9:05.09 good enough for 8th place.
In terms of overall team scores, Florida finished in 1st place of the women’s championships with 68 total points. On the men’s side, Texas earned first place with 47 total points.
Next up for WVU is the Stan Romanoski Open in Morgantown, W. Va. from March 18-19.