On Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers track and field team found success in the George Mason Spring Invitational meet in Fairfax, Va.
Saturday’s race featured a first-place finish from Australian native Tessa Constantine in the 400-meter hurdles, coming in with a time of 1:00.54, nearly two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
In addition to Constantine’s success, the Mountaineers had four 800-meter competitors all finish in the top 10 on the day. Sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane lead the way with a time of 2:07.43, good enough for first place.
Sophomore Cassandra Williamson placed third, senior Hayley Jackson came right behind in fourth, and senior Mikenna Venderhayden finished seventh overall.
In the jumps portion of the meet, senior Peter-Gay McKenzie placed first after a 5.80-meter long jump. Senior Myesha Nott was equally impressive as she placed second in the triple jump, logging a jump of 12.05 meters.
In the high jump, freshman Eden Williams notched a 1.48-meter jump, coming in 23rd on the day.
The Mountaineers saw four athletes pole vault in two different sections. Junior Katelyn Caccamo and sophomore Lynsie Curtis placed first and second in their section, tallying jumps of 3.57 and 3.42 meters, respectively.
Sophomore Sarah Stair and senior Ellie Gardner faced more challenging competition, posting similar 3.57 and 3.42-meter jumps, but placed sixth and 14th in their group.
Other competitions saw senior discus thrower Sada Wright achieve in second place after a 44.54-meter throw, sophomore Emily Oiler clock a 59.98 in the 400-meter race, while freshman Ghamani Houge earned a 16.45 in the 100-meter hurdles.
Sophomores Petal Palmer and Megan Weaver competed in the 1500-meter race to close out the night. Palmer placed ninth with a time of 4:38.20, while Weaver came in ten seconds later and placed 23rd.
The Mountaineers continue their outdoor season on April 14-16 at Bucknell University’s Bison Outdoor Classic in Lewisburg, Pa. The schedule of events and live results can be found at bucknellbison.com.