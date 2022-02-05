The West Virginia track and field team traveled to Akron, Ohio to take part in the Akron Invitational at the Stile Athletics Fieldhouse from Feb. 4 to 5 with mixed finishing results for the Mountaineers.
On the first day of the meet, West Virginia was led by junior Katelyn Caccamo and sophomore Lynsie Curtis in pole vaulting. Caccamo finished tied for 2nd place, while Curtis finished in 4th place.
The Mountaineers had a strong start to the second day of the invitational, as they were able to control the one mile run in both gold and blue divisions.
Sophomore Petal Palmer finished in first place with a time of 5:02.11 in the blue division run. Meanwhile, senior Katherine Dowie, who made her season debut last week, finished in second place during the gold division run, earning a time of 4:55.44.
The Mountaineers earned another first place finish when Cassandra Williamson, a sophomore, earned a time of 2:11.10 during the 800-meter run.
West Virginia also had athletes place in events such as high jump, where sophomore Abigale Mullings placed second, as well as junior Malina Mitchell who earned fourth place in the 3000-meter run. Also, freshman high jumper Eden Williams, finished tied for fourth place with a height of 1.50 meters.
The Mountaineers will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 11th, when they will participate in three separate meets including the Marshall Invitational, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational against Boston University and the Rutgers Open.