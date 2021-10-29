At the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Friday, West Virginia's Ceili McCabe became the first Mountaineer runner in the history of the program to individually place first in the Big 12 with a time of 20:44.2 in the 6K race.
Two other Mountaineers placed in the top-15 with McCabe as Sylvia Russell finished in 11th place and Mikaela Lucki placed 14th. Overall, the West Virginia cross country took home third.
“Having Ceili execute her race was very fun to watch,” WVU head coach Sean Cleary said. “She continues to grow mentally and physically as an athlete. Handling both the physical demands and physical challenges. The front of this field was truly national class. Any one of the top 3 or four could have won this race. It’s always fun to win a Conference Championship. Ceili will enjoy the moment, but quickly refocus for the next big challenge.”
McCabe is the first individual conference champion for West Virginia since 2008. This is also the third-straight year that WVU has finished in third place in the Big 12 Championships.