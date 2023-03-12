Sophomore Ceili McCabe closed out her track and field season finishing sixth place in the women’s 3,000 meters at the NCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 10-11.
McCabe came into the National Championships with tons of momentum after winning the Big 12 Conference Championships in the women’s 3,000-meter race. McCabe ran an outstanding 9:21.21 to secure first place.
In the biggest stage, McCabe delivered with a great performance with a time of 9:16.05 to earn sixth place. The pace was much faster than the Conference Championship as 12 runners ran faster than her time at the Big 12 Conference Championships.
For the second straight year, McCabe earned All-American honors. The award comes in just her second at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
McCabe started the first lap strong with a time of 34.74. She had a strong pace of 38 seconds throughout half of the race, but as soon as she hit the 1,400 meter mark her pace quickened. Every lap, McCabe got faster but could not catch up to the rest of the pack.
Katelyn Tuohy, a sophomore out of NC State claimed gold in the event with a time of 9:10.07.