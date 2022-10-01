West Virginia University Cross Country runner Ceili McCabe finished first place at the Lou Cross Country Classic today. McCabe set the course record today and personal best 5k time of 16:23.9 as WVU as a whole came home second.
"Individually speaking, anytime a team has the individual winner who sets an all-time course record, it's a good day," head coach Sean Cleary said.
Sixth year Mikaela Lucki finished in the top five today placing 4th. Lucki had a career best time of 16:50.2 right behind runners Bethany Graham of Furman and Carmen Riano of Miami (OH).
"(Redshirt junior) Katherine (Dowie) was right at her personal-best on the course, while (Sixth year Mikaela) Lucki, (redshirt senior) Charlotte (Wood) and (redshirt senior) Jeanne (Reix Charat) are all returning home with their lifetime bests," Cleary said.
In total, the Mountaineers had nine runners and came in 2nd place with a total of 92 points and a team average of 17:01.60.
Furman took home gold today with 42 points with an average time of 16:54.48. There were a total of 44 schools in the women's 5k with a total of 388 runners at the classic.
Making her season debut, redshirt junior Katherine Dowie finished in 14th place with a time of 17:03.3
Both redshirt seniors Charlotte Wood and Jeanne Reix Charat both set new career best times. Woods finished in 27th with a time of 17:13.7. Reix Charat finished in 48th with a time of 17:36.9.
The Mountaineers will return to action at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 8.