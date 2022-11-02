The West Virginia cross country team competed at the Big 12 Championships on Friday, Oct. 28 at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course in Lubbock Texas, where Ceili McCabe and the Mountaineers brought home first and second respectively.
The Mountaineers were led by an outstanding performance from redshirt junior Ceili McCabe, who won her second consecutive Big 12 title on a last-minute pass, one year after becoming the first Mountaineer in history to win a conference title.
In the final seconds of the 6k, McCabe was trailing but managed to overtake the lead to finish in first and win the individual conference title.
The Mountaineers also finished in second place overall as a team, accomplishing their best score at the Big 12 Tournament in program history, and having five top 15 finishers.
West Virginia head coach Sean Cleary says the team accomplished their goals this weekend and that it was a goal for McCabe to have a chance to win.
"Our goal was for Ceili to take her best shot at winning, the team to come home with a second-place finish and put as many as we could on the Big 12 team," Cleary said. "We will return to Morgantown satisfied if not happy, yet fully understanding that we have another very big race in two weeks at the NCAA Regional."
Clearly said the team overcame the adverse weather conditions in Lubbock with no problem, not allowing it to slow them down as they continued to work hard.
"Today's race was stereotypical, old-school cross country: high winds, mud, soft grass and accumulated rain everywhere. The great thing about these types of conditions is that they are the same for everybody, and everybody needs to suck it up and run smart but hard, and our women did just that today."
Next for the Mountaineers is competing in the NCAA Regionals for the Mid-Atlantic Region. The event will be hosted by Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, taking place at the Blue and White Golf Course on Nov. 11.